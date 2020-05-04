WATCH: Rosie O'Donnell Explains Why Bill Cosby Revelations Didn't Surprise Her

Rosie O'Donnell opened up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about having Bill Cosby on her talk show back in the day. O'Donnell told Cohen that convicted sexual assaulter Cosby once harassed a female producer on her chatfest...and that she "wasn't surprised by" his conviction.

She shared that Cosby was set to appear on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as a mystery guest. O'Donnell continued:

So, in the green room, the producer goes in. And she’s talking and saying to Bill Cosby, ‘You know, she’s not going to know that it’s you,'” she continued. “And he said, ‘All she has to do is put her hand right here,’ and he put his hand near his penis, ‘And she’ll know it’s me.'

The producer then started crying and left. The EP reportedly then "had a big discussion with Bill Cosby about what’s appropriate and what’s not." O'Donnell said she was not made aware of the incident until after the fact.

O'Donnell added that she wanted to address the matter during her time on The View, but she was not allowed to. Cosby's rep has denied O'Donnell's allegations.

Watch the interview below.