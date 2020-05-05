One Very Special Crew Member is Returning for Gossip Girl Reboot

An important Gossip Girl alum is joining GG 2.0: the fashion-forward show's original costume designer, Eric Daman!

The stylist behind the Upper East Side's most fashionable teens shared on his Instagram account:

Daman even adopted GG's gossipy tone when confirming to Teen Vogue:

OMGG I am sooo thrilled to be a part of the new GG Generation! It has been incredible to see the youth of today discovering and bingeing GG during these times!! Very excited to delight and inspire all of the GG Fans, new and OG, with some delicious, trendsetting fashions for this new era! Can’t Wait!! XoXo, E.

Guess we can expect more iconic outfits when the GG reboot comes to HBO Max!