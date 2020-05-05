Primetime Soap Alums Headline New Drama The Right Stuff, Which Hits Disney+ This Fall

National Geographic's The Right Stuff, a period piece focused on the lives of mid-twentieth century astronauts, is headed to Disney+ this fall, reports Deadline. And what better way to soap up the drama than by adding former soap actors?

Among the aspiring spacemen is James Lafferty, best known for his role as obnoxious jock-turned-sensitive husband Nathan Scott on the long-running One Tree Hill. Lafferty plays Major Scott Carpenter, the second man to orbit the Earth.

In the role of Louise Mumford, wife of Carpenter's colleague Gordon Cooper (Once Upon a Time's Colin O'Donoghue), is Shannon Lucio. Eagle-eyed soap fans will recognize Lucio from her role on The O.C. as Caleb Nichol (Alan Dale)'s secret love child, Lindsay Gardner. Lucio also showed up on Dynasty in 2018 as Mora van Kirk, wife of the lecherous Max (C. Thomas Howell), as well as on OUAT and Grey's Anatomy.

Nora Zehetner plays John Glenn's wife, Annie, but might be best known as her role on Grey's Anatomy (and web series Seattle Grace: On Call) as Dr. Reed Adamson, plus her spot on Everwood as Laynie.