Steven Bergman Photography

Who's the right woman for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) on The Bold and the Beautiful: Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or Hope Logan (Annika Noelle)? Clifton explains the thinking behind Liam's ping-ponging between Steffy and Hope over the years.

Related: The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton Weighs In on Who Liam Should Be With

He told TV Insider:

It’s 50/50 and I think it always will be. Liam could be with one, torn between the two, or with the other. The nature of the triangle has to be where neither will definitively win. You have two different camps. The Hope fans are diehard and the Steffy fans are equally so, too. You can never really answer that question. A character may be able to win in the moment. The meta-narrative is that [Liam] could be wrong. Liam may believe Hope is the love of his life, but then he’ll have moments where he realizes that Steffy is. I’ve been ribbing Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] who now knows more what it’s like to be in Liam’s position where he’s gone back and forth between Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Sally (Courtney Hope).

This week sees B&B broadcast two of Liam's weddings: one to Steffy in Australia, one to Hope in Italy. Clifton reflected on Wood entering the wedding scene on a zipline:

I know Steffy was supposed to come flying in on a zipline. I wasn’t sure how that was going to be pulled off. They got her on a green-screen doing some of it.

Of the latter experience, he fondly recalled spending time in Puglia. There, fans were excited to see the cast. He added:

They wanted to meet us. It’s like we’re the Beatles over there.

Which of Liam's weddings was your fave? Sound off in the comments!