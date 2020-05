Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer is having a barkin' bad day on Good Morning America. The anchor was attempting to converse with her co-hosts when her pup, Riva, decided to upstage her.

Riva decided to take a chomp out of Spencer's script live on air. The journalist took the mishap in stride, quipping with a laugh:

Umm, have you heard the expression, ‘The dog ate my homework'?

Watch the pup-tastic moment below.