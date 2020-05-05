WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Cracks Up at Joy Behar's Technical Snafu

Laughter is the best medicine for the ladies of The View. Joy Behar recently experienced quite a few problems with her camera during remote broadcasting. Whoopi Goldberg couldn't help but crack up at her co-host's tech troubles.

Related: Joy Behar Taking Time Off From The View Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Related: WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls in to The View While Practicing "Respectful Social Distancing"

Goldberg later admitted:

We’re working under really fun and strange and wild conditions.

Watch the cute clip below.