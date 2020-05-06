CBS Daytime Dramas' Theme Weeks Continue with Foes and Fashions

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are continuing with their themes week for programming as they await word on when they will resume filming. On Y&R, the number-one daytime drama will kick things off the week of May 11 with "Rivals Week," featuring some of the show's legendary rivalries and showdowns.

On Monday, May 11's episode, which originally aired June 30, 1998, viewers will see Jill (Jess Walton) looking for the truth, which results in a huge confrontation with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper). Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) becomes worried about Grace’s (Jennifer Gareis) influence on Nick (Joshua Morrow); Michael (Christian Le Blanc) causes trouble for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Tuesday, May 12's episode, which originally broadcasted Oct. 1, 1993, focuses on Victor’s enemies being stunned with his shocking return to Genoa City.

Originally aired June 15, 2012, Wednesday, May 13's episode has Nikki going to war with Sharon at the Newman ranch, while Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick deal with a tragedy.

Thursday, May 15's episode, which first aired on June 21, 1999, Victor goes up against Jack (Peter Bergman) and Brad (Don Diamont) to regain control of Newman Enterprises. That catches Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in the crossfire of the Newman and Abbott rivalry, while Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) prepare for parenthood.



Finally, on Friday, May 15, Lily (Christel Khalil) faces off against Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Sharon struggles with Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) presence in Genoa City, and Nikki and Paul face their past with Ian Ward (Ray Wise). The episode originally aired May 22, 2014.



Over at B&B, viewers will see high fashion and hot drama, as some of the show's legendary fashion show battles will be featured.

Monday's episode is set to the backdrop of Villa d’Este on Lake Como. Eric (John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) worry that the delayed Forrester spring collection may be their last, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) attempts to calm a distraught Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss). Also, Sally (Darlene Conley) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) cause a scene in order to crash the runway show, hoping to witness the demise of their rivals. The episode originally aired Oct. 29, 1997.

Originally broadcasted April 27, 2012, Tuesday, May 12's episode takes viewers to Aspen Fashion Week as Hope (then played by Kim Matula) says goodbye to Liam (Scott Clifton) while the paparazzi grills her with questions and accuse her of being a fraud. Unaware that his father Bill's (Diamont) plan to attack Hope is in progress, Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talk about the memories they shared together in the beautiful mountainside town.

On Wednesday, May 13, Quinn (Rena Sofer) attempts to take the lead in final preparations for her fashion show, but not everyone at Forrester Creations is on board. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) encourage Quinn to move forward with her original plan for the showstopper, in spite of her butting heads with some Forrester family members. Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) pays another visit to Eric’s home to thank him for his favor; the two watch the fashion show together while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to sabotage Quinn's presentation as a sign of protest. The episode originally aired Nov. 11, 2016.



On Thursday, May 14's episode, which first aired on March 21, 2017, Steffy takes part in a Forrester Creations photoshoot with her cousin Ivy in front of the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Bill puts the difficulty of seeing Brooke with Ridge at the wedding aside as he helps Liam with some last-minute wedding preparations.

Closing out the week is the episode originally airing on April 14, 2017,. Sally (Courtney Hope) feels guilty with having the Spectra fashion show featuring stolen designs and betraying little sister Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) and Thomas (played then by Pierson Fodé). CJ (Mick Cain) arrives and reminds Sally about the deal they made surrounding the Spectra building: if the show flops, he will sell it. Meanwhile, Bill is not thrilled when Wyatt tells him the Spectra show could be a hit.