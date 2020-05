LISTEN: The Bold and the Beautiful's Rome Flynn Releases New Single, "Keep Me in Mind"

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, The Bold and the Beautiful) is using lockdown as a time to release music. The How to Get Away with Murder star slows things down on his new song, "Keep Me in Mind."

The tune was produced by Ye Ali (Bryson Tiller, T.I.) and Bizness Boi (Lil Nas X, PARTYNEXTDOOR).

Take a listen below.