Steven Bergman Photography

Since The Bold and the Beautiful has been re-airing some of its greatest weddings, Michael Maloney chatted to Heather Tom (Katie Logan) about her character's first on-screen union with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). With Katie currently furious with Bill - who kissed her sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) yet again - is there a future for Batie?

Tom told TV Insider that she has fond memories of Katie and Bill's initial wedding, which took place at the Logans' childhood home:

We shot it on the CBS Radford lot. It was really sweet. Patrick Duffy (Stephen) walked me down the aisle. There was some sweet Logan sister stuff. I thought it was all really well done and a lovely romantic story.

She added:

I’m really happy that they chose Katie’s wedding for this. It’s definitely one of my favorite stories. It was a transformative story for Katie. It was such a sweet wedding. B&B has had some epic weddings. The location stuff alone has been insane. There’s a lot to draw from. [Laughs] I’m glad I made the cut!

And what about Batie in the current timeline? Is there a hope for this tortured twosome? Tom weighed in: