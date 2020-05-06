WATCH: Christian LeBlanc Reflects on The Young and the Restless, Past and Future
Christian LeBlanc is reflecting on playing Michael Baldwin on The Young and the Restless during the production shutdown. In a recent interview, LeBlanc shared his thoughts on why soaps' retro episodes are perfect for lockdown and his own desires to get back to work.
In a chat with Eric Paulsen, broadcast on New Orleans new station WWL, he said:
These shows—like I said, the benefit of having a 47-year-old and an audience that’s tracked you, many people through those full 47 years, is that they love this. This is right up our demographic’s alley.
And should Y&R incorporate the real-life virus into its topical storylines once it's back filming? He weighed in:
The question is whether to include them and the answer they always give is this is an aspirational show, like a fantasy… people use this as escapism. I don’t know if they include this, but I don’t know if they will include this. I don’t know if they might have to include this because how do you shoot the show if you have to stay six feet away?
Watch the clip below.