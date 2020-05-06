Steven Bergman Photography

Christian LeBlanc is reflecting on playing Michael Baldwin on The Young and the Restless during the production shutdown. In a recent interview, LeBlanc shared his thoughts on why soaps' retro episodes are perfect for lockdown and his own desires to get back to work.

In a chat with Eric Paulsen, broadcast on New Orleans new station WWL, he said:

These shows—like I said, the benefit of having a 47-year-old and an audience that’s tracked you, many people through those full 47 years, is that they love this. This is right up our demographic’s alley.

And should Y&R incorporate the real-life virus into its topical storylines once it's back filming? He weighed in:

The question is whether to include them and the answer they always give is this is an aspirational show, like a fantasy… people use this as escapism. I don’t know if they include this, but I don’t know if they will include this. I don’t know if they might have to include this because how do you shoot the show if you have to stay six feet away?

Watch the clip below.