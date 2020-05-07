Daytime Stars Unite for Daytime Cares Event to Benefit COVID-19 Organizations

Arianne Zucker, Shawn Christian

In a string of dateless Saturday nights, May 9 may be the one that pulls you out of your coronavirus doldrums. Alan Locher, former soap publicist, and Daytime Emmy winner Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital), will cohost a live variety show to wash away your COVID-19 blues.

The event will be in partnership with Daytime Cares, a Daytime TV community organization spearheaded by Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel). The focus is to highlight non-profit organizations that offer COVID-19 support and resources to frontline workers and others who need help through volunteering or donations.

Several daytime stars, both past and present, are scheduled to appear:

From DAYS: Lamon Archey (Eli), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Kyle Lowder (Rex), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), Bill Hayes (Doug), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve), Eric Martsolf (Brady), James Reynolds (Abe), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), and Paul Telfer (Xander)

From GH: Maurice Benard (Sonny), James DePaiva (ex-David), William deVry (Julian), Scott Reeves (ex-Steven), Chad Duell (Michael), Finola Hughes (Anna), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Cynthia Watros (Nina), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Maura West (Ava), Josh Swickard (Chase), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), Michael E. Knight (Martin), and Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke)

The Young and the Restless: Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Jordi Vilasuso (Rey)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) and Andrea Evans (ex-Tawny)

Guiding Light: Robert Newman (ex-Josh) and Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva)

The event will be presented by its sponsor StreamYard.com. You can watch in on The Locher Room via YouTube or Facebook at 8 PM Eastern, 5 PM Pacific.

To learn more about the organization, check out the Daytime Cares website, HERE.