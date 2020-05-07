Here's How The Young and the Restless' Sean Dominic Honed His Acting Skills
The Young and the Restless star Sean Dominic (Dr. Nate Hastings) recently spoke to The Los Angeles Sentinel about his history with the soap and his rigorous acting training.
Dominic honed his acting chops at the Susan Batson Studio in New York. The Batson technique has reportedly been utilized by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Tom Cruise. He recalled:
Mannnnn, Susan Batson is a BEAST. I remember taking a class there and it got very popular so we had a lot of people in our class. We would be there sometimes from 6 pm to 4 am. She would be pushing right along with us. Making sure everyone had the time to work on their craft. It was amazing.
Dominic also appeared on Greenleaf, which set him up for his current gig. He noted:
While working on Greenleaf it allowed me to work with professionals who’ve been in the game for a while. The likes of Lynn Whitfield and Keith David are just a couple. To see them on set doing their craft. I tried to absorb all I could. It was an amazing experience that prepared me for The Young & the Restless.