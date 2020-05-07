Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Sean Dominic (Dr. Nate Hastings) recently spoke to The Los Angeles Sentinel about his history with the soap and his rigorous acting training.

Dominic honed his acting chops at the Susan Batson Studio in New York. The Batson technique has reportedly been utilized by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Tom Cruise. He recalled:

Mannnnn, Susan Batson is a BEAST. I remember taking a class there and it got very popular so we had a lot of people in our class. We would be there sometimes from 6 pm to 4 am. She would be pushing right along with us. Making sure everyone had the time to work on their craft. It was amazing.

Dominic also appeared on Greenleaf, which set him up for his current gig. He noted: