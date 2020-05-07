Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall the Time He Tried to Catch Her Cheating

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have a seemingly blissful marriage, but everything hasn't always been harmonious in their union. In a Cosmopolitan excerpt from Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's new book, What Makes a Marriage Last, the All My Children alums recalled one particular relationship hiccup...

Consuelos wrote:

After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan.co-host replied that she was cleaning their toilet, but Consuelos didn't believe her. He showed up to surprise her at their house, she recalled, and catch her:

So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!

Of course, Mark didn't find what he was expecting to. Ripa remembered:

Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe. So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in—he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!

Thankfully, Mark says he's reined in his jealousy in the years since.