Ladies of Loving Reunion Set for May 14

Get ready to reminisce about the romance, drama, excitement, adventure and mystery with the women of Corinth, PA. Showrunner Productions and Christopher Marcantel (Curtis Alden #1) are teaming up to give fans an evening with the ladies of Loving.

Join former cast members, Noelle Beck (Trisha Alden), Pamela Bowen (Colby Cantrell), Betsy Burr (Noreen Volchek Donovan), Patty Lotz (Ava Rescott), Lauren-Marie Taylor (Stacey Donovan Forbes Alden), Christine Tudor (Gwyneth Alden), Callan White (Ann Alden Forbes) and more as they take a trip down memory lane about their time on the ABC sudser with Loving historian Tricia Shatney.

The virtual reunion will take place on May 14 at 5 PM EST on YouTube.