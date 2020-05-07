Stacy Haiduk to Exit Days Of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' favorite on-screen villainess, Stacy Haiduk (Kristen Blake), is departing Salem. According to Soap Opera Digest, Haiduk, who has played the role of the late Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo)'s adoptive daughter since 2018 after Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless) exited in 2017.

What makes Kristen take off? It is anyone's guess at this point, considering Kristen did shank her baby father Brady's (Eric Martsolf) pop-pop Victor (John Aniston) over their baby switch. Anything is fair game with that one.

No word on when Haiduk's final airdate is slated.