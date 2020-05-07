The Bold and the Beautiful's Joanna Johnson to Produce Love in the Time of Corona

The Bold and the Beautiful grad Joanna Johnson (ex-Caroline/Karen) is helming another high-profile series. Already co-creator of the hit shows Hope and Faith, The Fosters, and Good Trouble, Johnson is now set to produce a limited scripted comedy series called Love in the Time of Corona for Freeform, per Deadline.

A romantic comedy divided into four parts, the show will be filmed remotely and center around characters who are quarantined in their homes. These individuals' intermingled stories will range from if someone wondering roommate-turned-friends with benefits relationships ever work to another being annoyed at herself for self-isolating with an ex.

Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform., said:

This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart. Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.

Johnson concurred:

Love is a basic and central need. Finding it in the time of Corona may pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.

Love in the Time of Corona will premiere in August.