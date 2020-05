The Young and the Restless' Camryn Grimes and Mishael Morgan to Take Over GC Buzz

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) are taking over GC Buzz. The ladies will host a special chat on Y&R's social media platforms on Thursday and on Friday. The two-part special will feature the ladies, along with their Y&R colleagues, at 6pm EST/3PM PST on Y&R's official Facebook page and at CBS.com.

Check out the ladies discussing the show below!