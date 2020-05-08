Alan Locher Gets Some One on One Time With Soap Icon Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci Steven Bergman Photography

Susan Lucci was the lone guest on Alan Locher's YouTube channel, The Locher Room. Lucci, who originated the role of the legendary Erica Kane on All My Children in 1970, had a lot to reminisce over.

She and her husband, Helmut Huber, are approaching their 51st wedding anniversary by staying at home, like everyone else. She praised her neighbor's homemade bagels and Huber's kitchen skills. She talked about how they're spending their sudden spare time together.

Lucci noted she was proud of having played Erica Kane and was grateful to be in such good hands with creator and head writer, Agnes Nixon.

Among the topics discussed were her lengthy audition process and first day, a hilarious story about her long awaited Daytime Emmy award win, and her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

One storyline in particular is special to her, Bianca's (Eden Riegel) coming out, which AMC told in an arc that matched real time. Lucci was advised of the story ahead of time. It was being told to encourage gay children in their teens or early 20s to come out to their parents rather than take their own lives. She had high praise for Riegel, who she said brought strength and heart to the role.

Lucci talked about reuniting with all of her husbands on Oprah and meeting super fan Carol Burnett for the first time. Nixon created the role of Verla Grubbs for Burnett on the ABC soap.

You can watch Locher's one on one with Lucci, HERE.