Daytime's Famous Faces to Headline Lifetime's Upcoming Movie Lineup

Lifetime has announced a slate of new projects stretching through 2020, many of which feature daytime TV's most recognizable faces in front of, and behind, the cameras, per Deadline.

One of Lifetime's 50 new movies set to air between May and December will be a Wendy Williams biopic. The talk show host expressed her enthusiasm in December 2019 for the project.

Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, is already working on the previously-announced Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story for Lifetime. Now, she will also executive produce a movie and documentary called A Home of Their Own, complete with a "Robin Roberts Presents" tagline. Home highlights two individuals who opened their homes and hearts to help foster children of opioid addicts.

Betty White (ex-Ann Douglas, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-host of an eponymous talk show in 1954) is set to headline a new Christmas movie for the network's It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup. She plays a "Santa sergeant" who gets prospective Father Christmases into Santa shape for the holidays.

Other familiar soap faces include Mario Lopez (ex-Christian Ramirez, B&B), who will star in a flick called Feliz NaviDad. Directed by Melissa Joan Hart, the film stars EP Lopez as a single dad whose little girl helps him find happiness and holiday spirit.

