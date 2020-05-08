Daytime's Famous Faces to Headline Lifetime's Upcoming Movie Lineup
Lifetime has announced a slate of new projects stretching through 2020, many of which feature daytime TV's most recognizable faces in front of, and behind, the cameras, per Deadline.
One of Lifetime's 50 new movies set to air between May and December will be a Wendy Williams biopic. The talk show host expressed her enthusiasm in December 2019 for the project.
Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, is already working on the previously-announced Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story for Lifetime. Now, she will also executive produce a movie and documentary called A Home of Their Own, complete with a "Robin Roberts Presents" tagline. Home highlights two individuals who opened their homes and hearts to help foster children of opioid addicts.
Betty White (ex-Ann Douglas, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-host of an eponymous talk show in 1954) is set to headline a new Christmas movie for the network's It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup. She plays a "Santa sergeant" who gets prospective Father Christmases into Santa shape for the holidays.
Other familiar soap faces include Mario Lopez (ex-Christian Ramirez, B&B), who will star in a flick called Feliz NaviDad. Directed by Melissa Joan Hart, the film stars EP Lopez as a single dad whose little girl helps him find happiness and holiday spirit.
Amy Winter, EVP, Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN, commented:
The legacy of Lifetime Original Movies is undeniable, as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon this year. With everyone’s lives radically shifted in the past weeks, what has remained constant is Lifetime’s ability to deliver top quality movie premieres like The Clark Sisters to our audiences and provide them some much needed entertainment and escape. With over 50 more titles to debut between now and the end of the year, our storytelling ability is further strengthened by the incredible talent partners we have lined up.