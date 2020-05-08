Briana Nicole Henry, Donnell Turner

Jordan (Brianna Nicole Henry) and Curtis' (Donnell Turner) surprise-filled wedding from 2018 will be shown on today's "Flashback Friday" episode of General Hospital.

Jordan is walked down the aisle by her son TJ (Tajh Bellow), but that's only the beginning. The fly in the ointment, of course, is the appearance of Curtis' Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), who has never approved of this match.

Outside of the wedding drama, Laura (Genie Francis) spies some action between Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) and Ava (Maura West), and Griffin (Matt Cohen) is on the lookout for Kiki (Hayley Erin) . . . but the newlyweds find her first!