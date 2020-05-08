More As the World Turns and Guiding Light Reunions Coming to The Locher Room

Colleen Zenk

Alan Locher has more cast reunions and other events scheduled in the upcoming days. Here's what's coming up in The Locher Room:

Today, Friday, May 8, join As the World Turns cast members Mark Collier (ex-Mike), Colleen Zenk (ex-Barbara), Jennifer Landon (ex-Gwen), and Jennifer Ferrin (ex-Jennifer) at 2 PM.

The next Guiding Light reunion is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 and will feature, Denise Pence (ex-Katie), Elvera Roussel (ex-Hope), Michael Tylo (ex-Quint), and Jerry verDorn (ex-Ross) at 3 PM.

Reminders: Daytime Cares Live Variety Show on Saturday May 9 at 8 PM and One Life to Live reunion on Thursday, May 14 at 2 PM.

ICYMI: GL Santos family reunion included George Alvarez (ex-Father Ray), Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle), Saundra Santiago (ex-Carmen), Paul Anthony Stewart (ex-Danny) and Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Tony).

All times listed are Eastern time. If you've missed out or can't catch these live, you can watch the recorded versions HERE. Then, come back and leave your comments!