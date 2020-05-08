Stacy Haiduk on Days of Our Lives Departure: "Let’s Not Write Kristen DiMera Off Quite Yet"

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk (Kristen Blake DiMera) might be leaving Salem...but perhaps not for long. The actress noted on Instagram:

Let’s not write Kristen Dimera off quite yet! Is anyone really gone in Salem. After all I am the Phoenix!🔥🥰

Does that mean that she'll finally be reunited with her daughter Rachel and head into the sunset? What about her love story with Brady (Eric Martsolf)? And does her reference to "the Phoenix" (AKA adoptive dad Stefano DiMera [Joseph Mascolo]) mean that Stefano lives again...as a chip in Kristen's brain? Who knows?

