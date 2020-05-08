Tamron Hall Can't Wait to Celebrate First Mother's Day

Steven Bergman Photography

Tamron Hall will be celebrating her first Mother's Day as a parent this Sunday, and she is beyond thrilled. The talk show host spoke to Parade.com about her experiences of having her son, Moses, in her 40s, her IVF journey, and creating a community through her talk show.

The veteran journalist admitted:

Just to think about saying the words, 'Happy Mother’s Day' brings such a flood of emotion to me, because I know that here I am holding this one-year-old who refuses to eat his food unless he can feed himself. But two years ago this was something I never could have imagined.

Hall and her husband, Steven Greener, went through IVF for her to get pregnant. She advised anyone undergoing the grueling procedure:

If you’re going through it, even on those days you believe that you’re OK: take the help and take the extra love. If a friend offers to meet you for lunch after your IVF round, don’t say, 'Oh, I’m fine.' No, take the offer. And that’s something that I didn’t always do because I was trying to be strong. I felt, 'I’ve got this.’ Not in the sense of, 'I’ve got it, it’s easy.' But I wanted to be strong. So, I did always sit on the phone and talk with my friends when the rounds [of infertility treatments] were hard and they didn’t work.

Hall is taking those very feelings of closeness and bringing them to the remote broadcast of her talk show. It hearkens back to her own childhood, she recalled: