The Young and the Restless Alum Lachlan Buchanan to Guest on Dynasty

Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, The Young and the Restless) is taking a guest turn on tonight's episode of The CW's Dynasty. The actor was not forthcoming in the exact role he would be playing on tonight's episode, but he did provide a provocative preview to whet our appetites.

Dynasty airs Friday nights on The CW. Check your local listings for air times.