Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Says "Deuces" and Hits the Road With Rachel

Stacy Haiduk

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Xander (Paul Telfer) get physical.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) does some fast talking to try and convince Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) she is a better choice as a mother for Rachel.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) pops the question to Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Gabi (Camila Banus) hits up Rolf (William Utay) about Stefan.

Xander chases after Sarah.

Abe (James Reynolds) breaks up a brawl between Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abigail (Kate Mansi).

Victor (John Aniston) is on the mend.

Kate schools Jake (Brandon Barash) about Stefan.

Lani (Sal Stowers) lets Eli (Lamon Archey) know that she is going to spill everything to Rafe (Galen Gering) about her role in helping Kristen.

Kristen realizes she has a choice, prison or going on the run with Rachel.

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves), Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Chad (Billy Flynn) unite to help Abigail in her time of need . . . again.

Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud/Alysia Ochse) and Rafe continue to battle over David.

Kristen takes Rachel and hits the road.

Jake has no time for Gabi's questions.

Christian (Brock Kelly), Zoey, and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) present a united family front.

Gabi serves some poisonous tea.

After receiving a beat down, Ben wants answers from Jake.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) spend Mother's Day thinking about Adrienne (Judi Evans).

Sarah visits Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) in the pokey.

Orpheus confronts Marlena (Deidre Hall) in her office.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady find themselves at odds . . . again.