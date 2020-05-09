General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Seals Her Fate By Accepting Michael's Proposal

Katelyn MacMullen, Chad Duell

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) says yes to Michael's (Chad Duell) proposal.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Ned (Wally Kurth) continue to do battle.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) represents Michael in the custody hearing for Wiley.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is distraught about Mike (Max Gail).

Dustin (Mark Lawson) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) continue traveling down the rocky road of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn has a need for Dustin's services.

Carly (Laura Wright) goes all Carly on Chase (Josh Swickard).

Lucy (Lynn Herring) agrees to officiate Michael and Willow's nuptials.

Brook Lynn decides to keep Julian's (William deVry) secret . . . but Nelle (Chloe Lanier) overhears their conversation.

Chase rejects Finn's (Michael Easton) attempt to help.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Chase are happy their plan worked, but sad they have lost their beloveds.

Nelle enters the courtroom like the cat who swallowed the canary.