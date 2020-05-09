Passions Reunion to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Memory of Lisa de Cazotte

Passions fans unite! A virtual reunion is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at 2 PM Eastern/11 AM Pacific. In case you forgot, Passions was a soap of a different color. It featured a 300-year-old witch (Tabitha) and a doll that came to life (Timmy). The cast is reuniting to help COVID-19 relief efforts in memory of the show's late executive producer, Lisa de Cazotte, who passed away in December after a brief illness. The event will feature a fan Q&A.

Cast members who are confirmed so far include, Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha), James Hyde (ex-Sam), Marianne Muellerleile (ex-Norma), Kim Ulrich (ex-Ivy), McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan), Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa), Charles Divins (ex-Chad), Brook Kerr (ex-Whitney), Andrea Evans (ex-Rebecca), Silvana Arias (ex-Paloma), Heidi Murray (ex-Kay), Erin Cardillo (ex-Esme), and Phillip Jeanmarie (ex-Vincent/Valerie).

The reunion will be broadcast through Soap Opera Royalty's YouTube page. Cherie Wall, who organized the event, is the former stage manager of Passions. Richard Schilling (a former supervising producer) and Mary-Kelly Weir (former producer) will serve as the show's hosts.

To help COVID-19 relief efforts, you will have the ability to donate to an organization of your choice in de Cozette's name. However, a donation is not required to join the event.

Passions was created by the late James E. Reilly, and ran on NBC from 1999-2007 before moving to DirecTV until 2008. Passions told the story of good versus evil of the Crane, Bennett, Russell, and Lopez-Fitzgeralds in the fictional town of Harmony.

Are you looking forward to catching up with Passions favorites? What was your Passions groove? Sound off in the comments!