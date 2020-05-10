Music Icon and Soap Guest Star Little Richard Dies at 87

Rock 'n' roll progenitor Little Richard has passed away at 87. In addition to gifting the world with his music, including hits like "Tutti Frutti" and "Lucille," the superstar performer also guested on a number of memorable soap opera episodes.

Back in 2008, he popped up on The Young and the Restless. Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Jeffrey (Ted Shackelford) went to Las Vegas to tie the knot, and Gloria wanted a Little Richard impersonator to perform the ceremony. Little did they anticipate the icon doing the honors himself!

Chapman told Soap Central:

They have a choice of an Elvis or Liberace impersonator to marry them. She (Gloria) ends up choosing Little Richard because he's her favorite singer.

Over on One Life to Live, Little Richard performed officiant honors once again in 1995. He wed Bo (Robert S. Woods) and Nora (Hilary B. Smith) in a rockin' ceremony. Take a look at that memory below.