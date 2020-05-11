As the World Turns' Don Hastings and Kathryn Hays Scheduled For The Locher Room

Two of As the World Turns' longest running cast members will reunite in The Locher Room. Don Hastings (ex-Bob) and Kathryn Hays (ex-Kim) will catch up with one another, and with fans.

Hastings joined the CBS soap in 1960, with Hays following in 1972. Both actors stayed with ATWT until it came to an end in 2010. The duo made up one of the show's most popular couples, who finally married in 1985.

Join host Alan Locher on his YouTube page on Friday, May 15 at 2 PM Eastern time.

If you miss it or can't catch it live, watch the recorded version HERE.