Bryton James and Daniel Goddard Announce BILDBORD, New App for Soap Fans

The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon) and Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) are using their lockdown time to unite soap fans. The two are launching an app called BILDBORD aimed at connecting daytime viewers; James and Goddard will officially launch the app today on Facebook today, May 11, at 3 PM EST.

Goddard told Soap Opera Digest:

I wanted to find a way to bring the fans together as one group so they could share their individual love for the soap genre, the shows, the characters and the actors. So, Bryton and I decided to build an app that would unite soap fans from all over the world. That way they could find and be found by other fans who are into the same interests and passions besides just soaps. And from that the idea for BILDBORD was born, but it became much bigger than that.

Fans have been suspecting something big is in the offing! After all, the Aussie actor teased a major announcement last week on his Instagram, posting: