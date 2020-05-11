Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) is speaking out on his character's next chapter with on-screen love Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady). The fan-favorite couple are taking a big step in their relationship, and Wilson chatted with TV Insider about the next milestone in "Cin" saga.

Spoiler alert: the former Neck Tie Killer pops the question to the motorcycle-riding Salemite! Wilson revealed:

Yes, he hits one knee, and he is as romantic as he possibly can be. The whole [proposal] is threaded with a lot of their history — date locations and things that are very special to them, like fortune cookies.

And Ben credits Ciara with helping him turn the page, of course. The actor added:

He has this tarnished reputation, and he didn't want to bring down someone to his level. Now that his life is coming together, he can take that next step with her.

But expect obstacles, like Ciara's mom, cop Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ben's own bad-boy nature, to pop up in their path...