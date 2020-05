Days of Our Lives Promo: Kristen's Arrival In Paris Spells Trouble for Sarah

Linsey Godfrey, Stacy Haiduk

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is hot on Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) trail on Days of Our Lives. The two come face to face for a fight over Rachel.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) looks like she wants to strangle Ciara (Victoria Konefal) with a necktie when Ciara reveals she's engaged to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Rafe (Galen Gering) gets the skinny on what really happened during last Mother's Day of Death.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: