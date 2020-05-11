Steven Bergman Photography

In preparation for hosting an important Daytime Cares event, General Hospital's Laura Wright (Carly) spoke to TV Insider about a storyline of which she's an integral part. In particular, she shared the raw emotions brought up by dealing with on-screen father-in-law's Mike Corbin (Max Gail)'s Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Wright and her co-stars, including on-screen hubby Maurice Benard (Sonny), have noted the way the storyline resonates with viewers. She divulged:

It’s a story you can’t tell unless you do this part. This is not a subject you can just touch on and walk away. I think that the show is going to take this as far as they can in order to honor the people who are living this reality and the actors who are playing it.

When I was doing fan events across the country, this story is the No. 1comment I would get no matter where I’d go. People would say we are telling their story. It’s so heart-breaking. This is one of the most difficult things a family can go through. I just want to honor the whole story.

She also shared her thoughts on her character's battles with adoptive sister/rival Nelle (Chloe Lanier), noting: