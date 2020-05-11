General Hospital's Laura Wright Dishes Alzheimer's Storyline and Nelle vs. Carly
In preparation for hosting an important Daytime Cares event, General Hospital's Laura Wright (Carly) spoke to TV Insider about a storyline of which she's an integral part. In particular, she shared the raw emotions brought up by dealing with on-screen father-in-law's Mike Corbin (Max Gail)'s Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Wright and her co-stars, including on-screen hubby Maurice Benard (Sonny), have noted the way the storyline resonates with viewers. She divulged:
It’s a story you can’t tell unless you do this part. This is not a subject you can just touch on and walk away. I think that the show is going to take this as far as they can in order to honor the people who are living this reality and the actors who are playing it.
When I was doing fan events across the country, this story is the No. 1comment I would get no matter where I’d go. People would say we are telling their story. It’s so heart-breaking. This is one of the most difficult things a family can go through. I just want to honor the whole story.
She also shared her thoughts on her character's battles with adoptive sister/rival Nelle (Chloe Lanier), noting:
First, Chloe really knocked it out of the park. The material was so well-written. We showed up and threw down. Chloe brought Nelle to such a vulnerable place. Carly had to be affected. When Nelle said, ‘You left me,’ that affected Carly. I said to Frank [Valentini, executive producer] later, ‘This changes everything with Carly and Nelle.’ It’s not like Carly is going to forgive Nelle for all the things she’s done, but this does take it to a deeper level. Nelle let her wall down and she may now come back fighting even harder. That’s what can happen when we show our vulnerability and we don’t get the result that we want.