General Hospital Promo: Michael and Nelle Take Their Custody Battle To Court

Chad Duell, Erik/Theo Olson, Chloe Lanier

Wiley's fate is on the line this week on General Hospital. Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) face off for custody of the tossed about toddler. When it's time to get started, someone's missing.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be forced to make a life and death decision for is failing father, Mike (Max Gail).

Watch the new GH promo below: