Get Your Best Duds on for Fashion Week on The Bold and the Beautiful (PROMO)

John McCook, Susan Flannery

The Bold and the Beautiful returns to its roots with a week filled with high fashion! Los Angeles, Aspen, and Lake Como will serve as the backdrops for Forrester Creation's couture collections.

Sally (Courtney Hope) sends her fashion troops out with an uplifting message.

Eric (John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) prepare for their show with rivals Sally (Darlene Conley) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) waiting in the wings for everything to fall apart.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) rivalry gets more intense as the showstopper runs into problems. Of course, Quinn has a solution to that problem . . . or was she the problem in the first place?

Watch the new B&B promo below: