The Bold and the Beautiful Grad Pierson Fodé Joins Cast of Film Man from Toronto

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) is headed to the big screen. He's signed on to star opposite Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco, and Woody Harrelson in the action-comedy flick Man from Toronto, per Deadline. The film centers on a deadly assassin and a screw-up teaming up to save the day.

Related: Soap Stars Set to Feature in New Comedic Film Reboot Camp

Up next for the two-time Emmy nominee is the soap star-studded film Reboot Camp. Then there's Miss Havisham Effect, a drama also starring Brian White (ex-Mayor Evan Lancaster, Ambitions) and the football movie It's Time.