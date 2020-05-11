Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks (Wyatt) is itching to get back to basics with on-screen mom Rena Sofer (Quinn). When the mother-son pairing came to Los Angeles, Wyatt was a bad boy in the mold of his then-unknown daddy Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), while schemer Quinn would stop at nothing to make sure her precious son got whatever he wanted...and Brooks wants that back.

He told Soaps.com:

[Quinn] was an overbearing mom and always meddling in his relationships when I started six years ago, and that was fun to play. Rena and I love the banter between those two. Lately, Quinn has been on the up-and-up, so she hasn’t been meddling so much or creating chaos. So their relationship has gotten closer. But between Rena and me, we talk about how we’d love to be bad again!

Wyatt is more of a good guy these days, trying to juggle Flo (Katrina Bowden) and the "dying" Sally (Courtney Hope). What will happen when the show returns? He divulged that soaps' quick pacing can pose a challenge to storytelling: