The Real Housewives of Atlanta Weigh In on NeNe Leaks and Wendy Williams' Friendship

On the remote The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, NeNe Leakes' co-stars sounded off about her rocky friendship with Wendy Williams.

Kenya Moore weighed in:

I don't think that is a real friendship. I think that they both are not really being genuine and honest with each other.

Kandi Burruss chimed in:

Personally, I think NeNe's very strategic with her friendships. The Wendy situation to me, I feel like that's definitely strategic. Wendy is very beneficial as her friend. She's on a major platform. [NeNe] can feed [Wendy] information so that she can say it to the people and so that it favors NeNe. So it's easy for me to see why she doesn't want that friendship to go totally under the bridge.