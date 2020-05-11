WANTED: Tamron Hall and Tina Knowles Lawson Chat COVID-19 Testing, Musical Shout-Outs

A few days before celebrating her first Mother's Day with son Moses, Tamron Hall sat down (remotely) with designer and philanthropist Tina Knowles Lawson to talk how Knowles Lawson's family got tested for COVID-19 and the latest musical shoutout from Ms. Tina's eldest daughter, Beyoncé.

Like many others, Knowles Lawson has found spending time without her kids and grandchildren hard. She shared:

It makes me sad, especially on Sundays because that’s the day that we all get together. So on Sunday mornings I’ve got the blues.

While her family has been adhering to social distancing and quarantine guidelines, Ms. Tina's daughters (and grandkids) wanted to be with her for Mother's Day - and vice-versa! So they took every precaution, she revealed:

We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is OK so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together. And I can actually touch them, for real.

Engaging in various philanthropic contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts, the Knowles and Lawson clans have teamed up to donate tests to Houston-area residents. But another Mother's Day gift came when Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a remix to the latter's smash hit, "Savage"; Mrs. Carter herself quips "...my mama was a savage...got this s**t from Tina."

When Knowles Lawson heard the song, she said:

You know, people started texting me and saying stuff about it, and she didn't tell me anything about it it. So I was like, 'What are they talking about? and then somebody sent me the meme of me dancing. I wish that was my body and I was moving like that and I was like, 'This is hysterical.'

When she thanked her daughter for the shout-out, Queen B remembered other kids complimenting her mom back in the day, which inspired her. What a Mother's Day gift!

Watch the interview below.