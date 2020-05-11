The Young and the Restless Promo: The Fur Flies on Rivals Week

Eric Braeden

This week, The Young and the Restless will air its roughest knockdown brawls when rivals get down and dirty.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) pushes Lily's (Christel Khalil) buttons as only Hilary could. Lily retaliates by giving her a quick cooldown.

Iconic fights from years of built up hatred will feature Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman), and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill (Jess Walton) coming to blows. Get your history notebook ready or watch it unravel all over again!

Watch the new Y&R promo below: