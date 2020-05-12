Wolé Parks, perhaps best known to daytime fans as the third Dallas Griffin on As the World Turns from 2007-2008, is set to star in the new Superman & Lois TV series. On ATWT, Dallas came to town as the nephew of attorney Jessica Griffin (Tamara Tunie). Per Deadline, he'll join a cast that already includes General Hospital's Erik Valdez (ex-Trey).

Related: General Hospital Alum Erik Valdez to Star in CW's Superman & Lois

Parks' role will be The Stranger, whom Deadline describes as "a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman." The CW series was set to film a pilot during pilot season, then do the rest of its 13 episodes over the summer. Due to COVID-19 complications (and filming shutdowns), however, it will "go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Deadline.

Parks has gone on to appear in numerous high-profile shows since ATWT. His roles have included Sam Alexander on Devious Maids, Cade on The Vampire Diaries, and recently Micah Richards on All American.