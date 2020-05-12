Ken Jennings Channels Inner Linda Evangelista and Revisits Jeopardy! Start

Jeopardy! great Ken Jennings isn't engaging in any paltry trivia games during COVID-19 lockdown. The quiz king shared with Vulture:

I’ve been rejecting 100 percent of the offers to play trivia with fans in quarantine. Who was the famous model who said, 'I’m not going to get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day?' That’s me right now. My family and I are doing well. I’ve been working from home for 15 years and I kind of like it, actually. Canceling plans has always been one of my favorite things to do, and now I’m in week six of it. I don’t want it to last forever, though.

The model in question was Linda Evangelista, who famously uttered some version of that quip back in the day. And as Jeopardy! is re-airing some of Jennings' classic episodes at the moment, the champion contestant looked back at some of his pivotal moments on the show.

When he first met Alex Trebek, Jennings was starstruck. He admitted:

I remember standing behind the podium when he first walked out, and it was almost like an angelic visitation or vision, something you heard described and can’t believe it’s actually happening to you. He’s right there; he’s in 3-D; he’s talking.

He also vividly relived his first episode: