Michael Mealor Talks Playing an Abbott Heir: "I Love Kyle's Devious Side"
Michael Mealor (Kyle, The Young and the Restless) must love following in the footsteps of his on-screen dad, Peter Bergman, who plays scheming businessman Jack Abbott. The actor dished to Digital Journal:
I love Kyle's devious side. I love when he has a goal and there is no line he won't cross,. As of late, Kyle has grown up a little bit. Now, he has drawn more boundaries. It's fun to go in and see which way Kyle will turn next and what he will do next.
He added:
I love that Kyle's a business guy since my dad is a business guy too. I grew up thinking I was going to go into the business world. Growing up, as a kid in Georgia, I never thought I would go into TV and film. Now I get the best of both worlds: getting to act and playing a businessman. I love when Kyle is problem-solving. That's fun.
Bergman and Mealor have a close relationship, the hunk shared:
Peter has become like a father to me. While I have my own dad back in Georgia, Peter has become my 'acting' father, and he has taken me under his wing. I've never met a sweeter, kind-hearted person. Peter is truly just incredible. I am honored to be in his company and get to act with him on the same stage.