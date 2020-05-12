Michael Mealor Talks Playing an Abbott Heir: "I Love Kyle's Devious Side"

Steven Bergman Photography

Michael Mealor (Kyle, The Young and the Restless) must love following in the footsteps of his on-screen dad, Peter Bergman, who plays scheming businessman Jack Abbott. The actor dished to Digital Journal:

I love Kyle's devious side. I love when he has a goal and there is no line he won't cross,. As of late, Kyle has grown up a little bit. Now, he has drawn more boundaries. It's fun to go in and see which way Kyle will turn next and what he will do next.

He added:

I love that Kyle's a business guy since my dad is a business guy too. I grew up thinking I was going to go into the business world. Growing up, as a kid in Georgia, I never thought I would go into TV and film. Now I get the best of both worlds: getting to act and playing a businessman. I love when Kyle is problem-solving. That's fun.

Bergman and Mealor have a close relationship, the hunk shared: