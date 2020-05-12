DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The DC gang react to The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless' classic episodes.

Lightning strikes twice at Days of Our Lives as Brandon Barash and Camila Banus electrify our TV screens as Jake and Gabi. Maggie learns the truth from Xander. Stacy Haiduk is leaving DAYS.

The Davis women duke it out on General Hospital. Is Nelle pulling Carly moves? Why is Nina being begged for help?

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

Photo Credit: Freeform

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels and Mo Walker delve into Freeform’s freshman alternate timeline witch drama Motherland: Fort Salem.

Enjoy this episode? Check out more episodes of the Geek Confidential Podcast.

Twitter: @GKConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @MelodieAikels, @RealDanPearce and @DoctorMo77

Facebook: Geek Confidential

Subscribe to Geek Confidential on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.