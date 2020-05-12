Renée Elise Goldsberry Participates in Charity Play Read as Hamilton Film Gets July Debut

Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, One Life to Live) is giving back...and gearing up for a big summer. For starters, Goldsberry participated in a staged streamed reading of the play Blithe Spirit to raise money for The Actors Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts. 

And she'll be coming to our streaming services in a big way in July. The highly-anticipated Hamilton film, in which Goldsberry stars, is now set to debut on Disney+ on July 3. The recording of the hit musical was originally slated to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, but will now make its bow in time for July 4.

