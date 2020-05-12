Tamron Hall to Host Virtual Anti-Domestic Violence Benefit

Steven Bergman Photography

Tamron Hall is set to host a remote benefit to raise money for anti-domestic violence causes, per The Hollywood Reporter. Entitled "Night of Solidarity," the event, organized by ex-Glamour editor-in-chief Cindy Leive, will take place on May 13.

Among the participants will be some faces familiar to fans of daytime. Expect appearances from Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host Keke Palmer, former General Hospital star Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily), and As the World Turns alum Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina).

Don't miss the benefit, set to be streamed on Refinery29's YouTube channel at 8 PM EST.