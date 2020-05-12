The Real's Loni Love Talks Being True to Herself, Entertaining Fans Remotely

Steven Bergman Photography

The Real co-host Loni Love is opening up her journey to success in her upcoming memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To. In a new interview with Black Enterprise, the comedian talked about being true to herself and how she's sharing her humor with fans right now.

Taking the stage has helped Love find her truest self, she shared:

I have to go back to the art of stand-up…You build up a certain type of confidence that is like, you know what, no matter what happens, I’m still gonna be me. And, this is what I’m going to do. So that’s where the confidence you see now, and it’s not cockiness. comes from. It took me a long time to embrace myself. But once I started doing it, this is what you see now.

The maxim of being true to oneself applies now more than ever. She reflected about keeping records of one's own experiences:

I always encourage everybody, especially people of color, to start documenting yourself. Journal, especially now we’re living in a pandemic, this is historic. This hasn’t happened for 100 years.

But thankfully modern tech has enabled her and her co-hosts, among other entertainers, to share themselves and their work with fans. She added:

When you’re an entertainer you’re always entertaining; whether you’re on the road, on a stage, or on the movie screen. And, even at this time. It’s a pandemic. People need us. God gave us technology. See, if this had happened 20 years ago, we probably all would have been crazy.

I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To is available on June 23.