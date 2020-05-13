Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) might be leaving Salem, but Soaps.com caught up with the fan-favorite actress recently. Haiduk dished on the evolution of Kristen as a character during this story arc.

Haiduk noted:

She’s definitely a very complex character. But I love her dark side, as well as her tender, loving side and we have gotten -I think it’s been, wow, almost a full year that we’ve got to see some of her loving attributes. Which, for me, is so easy to go into sometimes as an actress because we are hurt when we're young and that is why I always feel like a villain or somebody who is a bad person isn’t always bad because something triggered them from the past to put them in this position they are in now.

Haiduk added:

It’s been a beautiful journey. I really, really had a blast with this.

Particularly intriguing for fans has been the evolution of Kristen's friendship with Lani (Sal Stowers), who did lose her child with Eli (Lamon Archey). Lani helps her pal...even if that means breaking the law! Haiduk shared:

I know Kristen is so grateful for her friendship, for Lani's friendship, and I know that in some of the scenes, she constantly says, 'I don’t want to put you through this.I don’t want you to help me, knowing that you’re going to get in trouble by Eli.' And so she’s - there’s that fine line that she’s working through, as well - so, for Kristen to have a friend who’s wiling to do that is...Wow, that’s pretty incredible. I don’t know if anybody in the past would have done that for her.

Watch the complete interview here.