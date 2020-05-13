Daytime Luminaries, Including Kelly Clarkson EP Alex Duda and Tamron Hall, Receive Gracies

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced the 100 winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards, which "recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media," per Deadline. Among the honorees are Alex Duda, executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and talk show host Tamron Hall.

Other soapy and daytime honorees in the TV National category include Grey's Anatomy and Maria Shriver for Women's Wellness Disrupt-HERS series on the third hour of Today. In the Radio National category is former The View co-host Michelle Collins.