George Stephanopoulos Talks Being Jeopardy!'s Possible Next Host: "Big Shoes to Fill"

Since recovering from coronavirus, Good Morning America's George Stephanopolous is looking forward. Howard Stern suggested the former politico could be a good Jeopardy! host once Alex Trebek eventually steps down from the coveted gig.

Stern told Stephanopoulous, a guest on his SiriusXM show:

The first thing I said was 'George Stephanopoulos' and everyone went, 'That ain't crazy.'' You've got the intellectual capacity.

The former Clinton staffer diplomatically refused to say if he'd say "yes" if offered the gig, but admitted he and his family love the show. He said: